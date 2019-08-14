WEYCO Group Inc (NASDAQ:WEYS) is expected to pay $0.24 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:WEYS) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. WEYCO Group Inc’s current price of $24.40 translates into 0.98% yield. WEYCO Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 12,591 shares traded. Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) has declined 20.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WEYS News: 06/03/2018 Weyco Group 4Q EPS 79c; 04/05/2018 – Weyco Group 1Q EPS 29c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyco Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEYS); 06/03/2018 – Weyco Group 4Q Adj EPS 65c

ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had an increase of 13.9% in short interest. AAVVF’s SI was 923,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.9% from 810,700 shares previously. With 119,500 avg volume, 8 days are for ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)’s short sellers to cover AAVVF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.0096 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2004. About 35,605 shares traded or 8.98% up from the average. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company has market cap of $228.64 million. The firm primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta. It has a 52.19 P/E ratio. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies.

