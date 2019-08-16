WEYCO Group (WEYS) to pay $0.24 on Sep 30, 2019; ADMA BIOLOGICS (ADMA)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

ADMA BIOLOGICS (ADMA) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 21 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 16 reduced and sold their stock positions in ADMA BIOLOGICS. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 21.87 million shares, down from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding ADMA BIOLOGICS in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 13 New Position: 8.

WEYCO Group Inc (NASDAQ:WEYS) is expected to pay $0.24 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:WEYS) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. WEYCO Group Inc’s current price of $22.81 translates into 1.05% yield. WEYCO Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 16,570 shares traded or 18.56% up from the average. Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) has declined 20.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WEYS News: 04/05/2018 – Weyco Group 1Q EPS 29c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyco Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEYS); 06/03/2018 Weyco Group 4Q EPS 79c; 06/03/2018 – Weyco Group 4Q Adj EPS 65c

Aisling Capital Llc holds 20.55% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. for 3.61 million shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc owns 575,000 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadfin Capital Llc has 1.16% invested in the company for 1.48 million shares. The New York-based Consonance Capital Management Lp has invested 1.1% in the stock. Perceptive Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6.52 million shares.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $231.34 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia.

