Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) Reaches $23.35 Yearly Low; Zix (ZIXI) Has 1.25 Sentiment

The stock of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) hit a new 52-week low and has $21.25 target or 9.00% below today’s $23.35 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $233.46 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $21.25 price target is reached, the company will be worth $21.01 million less. The stock decreased 5.62% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 36,940 shares traded or 266.83% up from the average. Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) has declined 5.54% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WEYS News: 04/05/2018 – Weyco Group 1Q EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 – Weyco Group 4Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyco Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEYS); 06/03/2018 Weyco Group 4Q EPS 79c

Zix Corp (ZIXI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 70 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 56 sold and decreased stakes in Zix Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 36.10 million shares, down from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Zix Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 44 Increased: 37 New Position: 33.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.03 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $3.89 million for 35.54 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% EPS growth.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention , and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company has market cap of $552.70 million. The firm offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It has a 119.88 P/E ratio. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content.

Archon Capital Management Llc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation for 557,991 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 812,913 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Capital L P has 0.56% invested in the company for 382,934 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Co Inc Tn has invested 0.54% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 287,388 shares.

Weyco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and distribution of footwear. The company has market cap of $233.46 million. It operates in two divisions, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It has a 11.2 P/E ratio. The firm creates and markets footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Weyco Group, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 2.94 million shares or 1.17% less from 2.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 92,000 shares. North Star Mngmt Corporation owns 650 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 508 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Seizert Partners Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,079 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 39,208 shares. Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 0% or 6,700 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). Moreover, Legal & General Gp Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) for 1,000 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 0% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) for 1,387 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 82,417 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated has invested 0% in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 11,886 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS).