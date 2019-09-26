Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) Reaches $22.75 1 Year Low; Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals Has 0.67 Sentiment

The stock of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) hit a new 52-week low and has $20.70 target or 9.00% below today’s $22.75 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $227.63 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $20.70 price target is reached, the company will be worth $20.49 million less. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 14,366 shares traded. Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) has declined 20.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WEYS News: 04/05/2018 – Weyco Group 1Q EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 – Weyco Group 4Q Adj EPS 65c; 06/03/2018 Weyco Group 4Q EPS 79c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyco Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEYS)

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.16, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 4 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 6 trimmed and sold positions in Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals. The investment managers in our database reported: 1.05 million shares, down from 1.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 6 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold Weyco Group, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 2.87 million shares or 2.52% less from 2.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 144,391 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) for 10,568 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 10,203 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deprince Race Zollo stated it has 48,707 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). Group Incorporated reported 3,904 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). Us State Bank De stated it has 388 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 18,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,521 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 7,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 178 are owned by Fmr Ltd Com. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 14,007 shares.

Weyco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and distribution of footwear. The company has market cap of $227.63 million. It operates in two divisions, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It has a 10.83 P/E ratio. The firm creates and markets footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

More notable recent Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weyco Group: A Good Company, A Great Yield, And Tariff Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Spotlight On Weyco Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WEYS) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weyco Group Inc (WEYS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) CEO Tom Florsheim on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 7,861 shares traded. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals declares $0.0506 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Invesco Announces Appointment of New Trustees for Closed-End Funds – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yield Hunter CEF Report March 2019: Distribution Cuts Pick Up, But So Do Increases – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: PCF Tender Results – Seeking Alpha” published on April 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.