Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories company, Weyco Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Weyco Group Inc. has 34.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 71.88% institutional ownership for its competitors. 9.7% of Weyco Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.45% of all Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Weyco Group Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyco Group Inc. 0.00% 10.60% 8.10% Industry Average 6.02% 22.04% 9.37%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Weyco Group Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Weyco Group Inc. N/A 29 16.48 Industry Average 567.79M 9.43B 18.11

Weyco Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Weyco Group Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Weyco Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyco Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 5.63 2.49

As a group, Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories companies have a potential upside of 61.50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Weyco Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weyco Group Inc. -12.74% -12.03% 5.92% -12.37% -5.54% 0.51% Industry Average 2.50% 1.72% 11.38% 9.33% 25.00% 14.34%

For the past year Weyco Group Inc. has weaker performance than Weyco Group Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Weyco Group Inc. are 4.9 and 2.6. Competitively, Weyco Group Inc.’s competitors have 3.23 and 1.92 for Current and Quick Ratio. Weyco Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Weyco Group Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.54 shows that Weyco Group Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Weyco Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.71 which is 28.75% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Weyco Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Weyco Group Inc.’s rivals beat Weyco Group Inc.

Weyco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and distribution of footwear. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. The company designs and markets footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names. It offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals. The company wholesales its products to footwear, department, and specialty stores primarily in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, it had 13 company-owned retail stores in the United States; and an Internet business. Weyco Group, Inc. also has licensing agreements with third parties, who sell its branded apparel, accessories, and specialty footwear in the United States, as well as its footwear in Mexico and certain markets internationally. The company was formerly known as Weyenberg Shoe Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Weyco Group, Inc. in April 1990. Weyco Group, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.