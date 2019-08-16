Weybosset Research & Management Maintains Stake in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH); Smuckers J M (SJM) Shareholder Old Republic International Has Boosted Holding by $928,000

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99 billion market cap company. It closed at $163.63 lastly. It is down 2.94% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Smuckers J M (SJM) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 232,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.03M, up from 224,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Smuckers J M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $113.53. About 487,691 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: SJM RECALL ON POSSIBLY ELEVATED LEVELS OF THYROID HORMONE; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER TERMINATES PACT AFTER CHALLENGE FROM FTC; 23/03/2018 – FDA INFORMED SMUCKER OF 3 REPORTS OF ILLNESS; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: FTC Underestimated Significant Role That Private Label Brands Play in Oils Category; 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER: BARRY C. DUNAWAY TO RETIRE; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker Would Control at Least 70% of Market for Branded Canola, Vegetable Oils With Wesson Acquisition; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 04/04/2018 – Smucker to Buy Rachael Ray Dog Food Brand in $1.9 Billion Deal; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – DEAL IS AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, WHICH CO WILL FUND WITH DEBT; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J. M. Smucker declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The JM Smucker Company Shares Progress on “Thriving Together” Corporate Impact Initiatives – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Days To Buy The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Bancshares stated it has 0.19% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Utd Automobile Association holds 0.03% or 92,280 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 28,847 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Moreover, Ariel Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.36% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 1.63 million shares. Comm National Bank & Trust has 14,053 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associate holds 273 shares. Marietta Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 2,578 shares. Hl Fincl Service Limited Co has 0.04% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 20,790 shares. Raymond James And Associates owns 0.04% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 221,935 shares. Cipher Capital LP invested 0.1% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Parkside Savings Bank owns 269 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2 shares. Evergreen Cap invested in 2,019 shares.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 71,500 shares to 220,500 shares, valued at $14.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 102,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).