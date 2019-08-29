Weybosset Research & Management Increased Position in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH); Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) Holder Vertex One Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.31 Million as Stock Value Rose

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 54,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 259,897 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 314,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $606.54M market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 36,237 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Net $41.9M; 16/03/2018 Schnitzer Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.42; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Schnitzer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHN); 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q REV. $559M, EST. $508.0M (2 EST.)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $167.21. About 163,110 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Finance Corporation has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Endurant Capital Limited Partnership owns 44,869 shares for 2.71% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0% or 122 shares. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 559,707 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Bridges Investment has 0.04% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 6,871 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 952 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 9,821 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 125 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Adv has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Scotia owns 36,278 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 132 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0% or 5,080 shares.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 2019 Hedge Fund Trends – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graf Indl Corp by 101,500 shares to 301,500 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 524,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 703,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

More notable recent Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Schnitzer Steel (SCHN): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions – Nasdaq” on January 13, 2017, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Schnitzer Steel Industries, Braskem, and Pivotal Software Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea’s Top Five Basic Materials Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham – 2/24/2019 – Nasdaq” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Middlesex Water Company’s (NASDAQ:MSEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US STOCKS-Wall St clings to gains on trade hopes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SCHN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.88 million shares or 0.38% less from 21.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,515 were reported by Adirondack Research And Mgmt. 16 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Incorporated. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co has invested 0% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Sun Life Finance owns 0.01% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 949 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Com accumulated 342,108 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 106,412 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Conning Inc holds 0.01% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) or 19,400 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Franklin Inc holds 0% or 63,200 shares. Moreover, Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 11,754 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 40,409 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 842,427 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Bluemountain Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,172 shares.

Analysts await Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 71.84% or $1.48 from last year’s $2.06 per share. SCHN’s profit will be $15.53 million for 9.76 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.94% negative EPS growth.