Weybosset Research & Management Has Trimmed Its Copart (CPRT) Stake by $956,400; Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) as Market Value Rose

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 241,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64 million, down from 257,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $74.63. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 43,563 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 51,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 09/04/2018 – Patrick Rucker: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100; 12/04/2018 – CAI Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 05/03/2018 Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand its Go Far® Rewards Portfolio; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Income $9.7B; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net to $4.7B, or 96c/Share; 24/04/2018 – KPMG avoids shareholder revolt over Wells Fargo audit role; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.31M for 33.32 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

