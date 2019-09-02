Weybosset Research & Management Trimmed Position in Capital One Finl (COF) as Share Price Declined; Millennium Management Maintains Holding in Amedisys (AMED)

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 14,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The hedge fund held 236,767 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.18M, up from 222,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $128.71. About 188,374 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 29,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 42,158 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, down from 71,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 1.88M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 7,101 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited accumulated 188,035 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 15,090 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). 39,442 are owned by Barclays Public Limited. Renaissance Limited owns 189,101 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Service holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. 20,611 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Vanguard Grp stated it has 3.61 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) or 304,513 shares. Sei Com reported 118,568 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.22% or 43,128 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Co has 12,041 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alcoa Corp by 325,591 shares to 406,062 shares, valued at $11.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bloomin Brands Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 3.41M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,400 shares, and cut its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62 million and $170.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 7.57 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.