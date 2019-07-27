Weybosset Research & Management Has Lifted Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holding by $1.64 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Homrich & Berg Lowered Holding in Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) by $348,789 as Share Price Declined

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. It closed at $18.25 lastly. It is down 2.83% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 23/03/2018 – Market Response to China Tariffs ‘Out of Whack,’ Golub Says (Video); 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Distribution of $0.32 Per Share and Announces Fiscal Year 2018; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners; 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – “History shows that accelerating wages tend to squeeze margins, spook the Fed, and precede recessions,” strategist Jonathan Golub writes in the note to clients Thursday; 24/05/2018 – Venafi Names Ben Golub to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 3 Ratings To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $166.53. About 1.48M shares traded or 93.22% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider BELINGARD JEAN-LUC sold $540,407.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Champlain Investment Partners Lc, Us-based fund reported 728,725 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited owns 0.14% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 10,733 shares. M&R Cap Management has invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Keybank Association Oh holds 5,080 shares. Raymond James Na holds 1,795 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 24,672 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company holds 404,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 202,605 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Nomura holds 0.02% or 25,372 shares. Hahn Lc accumulated 0% or 199,639 shares. Whittier Company invested in 0% or 596 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Ser Gp stated it has 4,324 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 127,541 shares. M Inc holds 13,481 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested in 70,128 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. 10,000 are held by Prelude Limited Liability Company. D E Shaw & Incorporated accumulated 308,357 shares. Sigma Planning reported 10,421 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 51,639 shares. Front Barnett Lc invested in 0.03% or 10,555 shares. Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Llc reported 12,070 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management invested in 200 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh reported 0.04% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,642 shares to 7,175 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 5,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).