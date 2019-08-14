Weybosset Research & Management Has Cut Position in Capital One Finl (COF) by $2.37 Million as Stock Price Declined; Holder Markston International Has Lifted Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 3,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 74,025 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 70,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $99.74. About 2.24M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 29,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 42,158 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, down from 71,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.21. About 2.75 million shares traded or 22.61% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Capital One Financial (COF) to the Firm’s Investigation of Data Breach and Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Capital One Earnings: COF Stock Gains as Card Loans Balance Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Federman & Sherwood Initiates an Investigation of the Data Breach of Capital One Financial Corp. – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “COF Breach Shows the Increasing Importance of Data Governance – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 17,223 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp, New York-based fund reported 60,959 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Com invested in 19,963 shares. 161,593 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 35 were reported by Paragon Capital Limited Liability Company. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 23,336 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 95,307 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 3,304 shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability reported 0.7% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Adirondack Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Moore Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.13% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.11% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 1.10 million shares.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62M and $170.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.62 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Serv accumulated 48,620 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 327,890 shares. 2,892 were accumulated by Thomasville Retail Bank. Country Club Trust Company Na reported 0.73% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Old National Retail Bank In has 4,328 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Orleans Capital Mgmt La, a Louisiana-based fund reported 9,900 shares. Amg Bankshares holds 9,012 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hartford Invest reported 0.18% stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.19% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 100,571 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors invested in 31,230 shares or 0.56% of the stock. First National Trust Communication has 41,823 shares. Richard C Young & reported 0.92% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Chilton Investment Limited Co accumulated 51,824 shares. Apriem Advsrs accumulated 2,406 shares.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5,815 shares to 85,250 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 25,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,103 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.