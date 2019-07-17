Weybosset Research & Management Lowered Position in Copart (CPRT) as Share Value Rose; Granite Investment Partners Trimmed Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) Holding as Stock Declined

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 15,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64 million, down from 257,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.47. About 532,743 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 11,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 456,766 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.04M, down from 468,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 75,791 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 11.56% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

More notable recent Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Financial Sector Update for 02/20/2015: NBG,WSFS,SBCF – Nasdaq" on February 20, 2015, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Seacoast Banking (SBCF) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq" published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to Announce Second Quarter Earnings Results July 25 – Nasdaq" on July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $24.67 million for 13.34 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com with their article: "Copart (CPRT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq" published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "5 Best-Performing S&P 500 Stocks So Far This Year – Nasdaq" on June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 34.58 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

