Weybosset Research & Management Upped Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stake by $1.64 Million as Stock Value Rose; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Market Valuation Rose While Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Cut Holding by $610,080

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.15. About 617,221 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 70,243 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, down from 72,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $291.27. About 387,812 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 773 shares. Korea Inv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 26,900 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,756 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 12,186 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 20,676 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Captrust Fin stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Claar Advisors Llc holds 1,846 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 57,589 shares or 0.04% of the stock. British Columbia Mgmt accumulated 15,070 shares. Moreover, Allstate has 0.08% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Fort Lp accumulated 0.52% or 10,448 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested 0.28% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Creative Planning owns 10,949 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bogle Investment LP De has invested 0.84% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcan Inc. by 20,389 shares to 34,420 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

