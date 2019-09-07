Weybosset Research & Management Has Boosted Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holding by $1.64 Million as Share Value Rose; First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Boosted Position in Home Depot (HD) as Market Value Rose

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $172.93. About 708,991 shares traded or 9.68% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 3,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 36,707 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 33,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Company has 0.3% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 35,636 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Llc reported 14,985 shares. Motco owns 36 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Argyle Mngmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 327,858 were reported by Glenmede Trust Com Na. Lpl Financial Lc stated it has 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Chesley Taft And Lc reported 5,765 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 112,582 shares. Colony Group Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Condor Management reported 10,287 shares. 22,247 are owned by Richard Bernstein Advsrs. Kansas-based Intrust Financial Bank Na has invested 0.12% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 1,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 41,165 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 1,948 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10,421 shares to 15,886 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 12,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,064 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Cap reported 42,045 shares stake. Intrust Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Drexel Morgan holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,715 shares. Kentucky-based Field And Main Fincl Bank has invested 2.48% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Texas-based Advisory has invested 0.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hs Mgmt Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6.12% or 945,194 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,722 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 603 shares. Boltwood Cap Management owns 4,393 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division reported 123,080 shares stake. Tradition Mgmt has 0.49% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,389 shares. 27,500 were accumulated by Barbara Oil Co. Telos Mngmt Inc has invested 0.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 0.99% or 60,700 shares in its portfolio. First American Commercial Bank invested in 0.55% or 39,428 shares.

