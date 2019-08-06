Weybosset Research & Management Has Lowered Its Copart (CPRT) Holding; Electron Capital Partners Upped By $61.38 Million Its Dominion Energy (D) Position

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased Copart Inc (CPRT) stake by 6.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 15,940 shares as Copart Inc (CPRT)’s stock rose 17.45%. The Weybosset Research & Management Llc holds 241,640 shares with $14.64 million value, down from 257,580 last quarter. Copart Inc now has $16.82B valuation. The stock decreased 3.60% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $73.4. About 1.60M shares traded or 23.45% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 224.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc acquired 807,596 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 1.17 million shares with $89.52 million value, up from 360,147 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $59.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 4.54M shares traded or 16.72% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap invested in 216,762 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Inv House Lc invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0% or 5,910 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 230,354 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Company owns 3,755 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, St Johns Invest Mgmt Com Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 1,155 were accumulated by Vigilant Capital Limited Liability. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3.69M shares. Canal has invested 0.9% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 143,388 shares. Stevens Mgmt LP has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Us Bankshares De invested in 0.04% or 183,458 shares. Nadler Fin Gp holds 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 3,700 shares. Cibc Ww Markets owns 3,200 shares. 1.33M are held by Manufacturers Life The.

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) stake by 190,132 shares to 2.34M valued at $117.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) stake by 272,076 shares and now owns 4.66 million shares. Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) was reduced too.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13. On Wednesday, March 13 BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 6,550 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.25’s average target is 6.13% above currents $74.67 stock price. Dominion Resources had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wolfe Research.

