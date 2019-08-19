Weybosset Research & Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Capital One Finl (COF) as Shares Declined; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Trimmed Position in Washington Reit (WRE) as Shares Declined

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Washington Reit (WRE) by 88.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 57,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 7,775 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 65,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Washington Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 196,380 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 29,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 42,158 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, down from 71,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 1.85 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Capital One Financial (COF) to the Firm’s Investigation of Data Breach and Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MoneyLion Launches Instacash, A Safe Alternative To The Payday Loan – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Financial Stocks Flash Buy Signals During Market Pullback – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is the Capital One Data Breach a Game-Changer for Investors? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.22% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Smith Asset Mngmt Group Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 80 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank has 0.04% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 6,853 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 3.25% stake. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America reported 1,355 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 33,317 shares. Pension has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Motco accumulated 670 shares. Natixis stated it has 629,660 shares. Morgan Stanley has 1.38 million shares. Clean Yield Gp owns 222 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 313 are owned by Laurion Management Ltd Partnership. 3,010 were reported by Doliver Lp. Northeast Consultants owns 3,240 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 797,168 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62M and $170.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 7.60 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WRE’s profit will be $33.63 million for 15.87 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “WashREIT buys Alexandria apartment complex – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s (NYSE:WRE) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WashREIT Signs 51,000 SF Tenant at Watergate 600 NYSE:WRE – GlobeNewswire” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 285,023 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated reported 7,149 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Fmr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4.55 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 52,469 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) or 1.21 million shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability holds 161,988 shares. Piedmont Inv stated it has 20,136 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Incorporated invested 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Serv Automobile Association reported 11,952 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon invested in 1.15M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 12,139 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thornburg Invest Management has 0.86% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 3.14M shares. Grace And White New York invested in 55,310 shares or 0.37% of the stock.