Weybosset Research & Management Trimmed Capital One Finl (COF) Holding as Market Value Declined; Broderick Brian C Holds Position in Home Depot (HD)

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 30,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, up from 27,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $218.65. About 3.43M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 29,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 42,158 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, down from 71,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $84.28. About 1.34 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 4,550 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 10,516 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Jones Finance Cos Lllp invested in 0% or 15,470 shares. Pittenger And Anderson, a Nebraska-based fund reported 200 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.01% stake. 88,396 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 12,907 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 18,137 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 793,426 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Co has 17,731 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Inc has invested 0.18% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Kempner, Texas-based fund reported 45,871 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 16,187 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc holds 25,714 shares.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.37 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62M and $170.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

