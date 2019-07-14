Weybosset Research & Management Has Decreased Holding in Copart (CPRT) by $956,400; Advisor Partners Has Lowered Its Holding in Biogen (BIIB) as Market Value Declined

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 26.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 1,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,622 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 6,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $231.42. About 1.25 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 15,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64 million, down from 257,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $77.33. About 747,811 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 34.52 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62 million and $170.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 11,740 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 619,000 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 7,338 shares. Fort Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 17,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. City Holdings Company reported 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 0.01% or 825 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 983,635 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 15,915 shares. Sun Life holds 342 shares. Cornerstone invested in 2,007 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.05% or 5,155 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company reported 416 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,046 were reported by Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated. Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Covington Mngmt owns 118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Inc has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 9,300 shares. 441,461 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank accumulated 155,715 shares. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested 1.84% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pinnacle invested in 12,766 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Snow Capital Mngmt L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 150,590 shares. Conning holds 0.04% or 5,467 shares. Axa reported 221,104 shares. Swiss State Bank has invested 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7,064 shares to 18,985 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).