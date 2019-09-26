Wexford Capital LP Upped Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding By $5.93 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 815 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 715 sold and decreased their equity positions in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 2.21 billion shares, down from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Jpmorgan Chase & Co in top ten positions increased from 341 to 398 for an increase of 57. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 669 Increased: 678 New Position: 137.

Wexford Capital Lp increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 63.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wexford Capital Lp acquired 48,971 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Wexford Capital Lp holds 126,239 shares with $15.30 million value, up from 77,268 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $22.41B valuation. The stock decreased 2.49% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $106.93. About 2.43M shares traded or 37.55% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES

Among 7 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $150.71’s average target is 40.94% above currents $106.93 stock price. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 10 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Buckingham Research. Citigroup maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) rating on Monday, May 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $15400 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Nomura. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 6. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, May 2.

Wexford Capital Lp decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 984,092 shares to 193,830 valued at $21.12 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Shell Midstream Partners LP stake by 428,832 shares and now owns 25,000 shares. Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Skylands Ltd Company reported 41,398 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% stake. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.15% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Boston Advisors Limited has 27,160 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Srb Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cap Fund Mgmt Sa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Affinity Advisors Llc, California-based fund reported 40,197 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.51% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 8,539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tremblant Gp, a New York-based fund reported 258,031 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.05% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Lederer Assoc Investment Counsel Ca accumulated 12,905 shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $374.20 billion. It operates through Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management divisions. It has a 11.97 P/E ratio. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment services and products to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment services, payment processing services, auto loans and leases, and student loans.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc holds 12.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. for 2.04 million shares. Greenhaven Associates Inc owns 4.90 million shares or 9.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust has 8.16% invested in the company for 4.70 million shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Casualty Co has invested 7.99% in the stock. R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 11,500 shares.

The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $117.03. About 9.61 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Private Bank Adds Matthews for Sustainable Investing; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan 1Q Revenue Beats Highest Estimate: TOPLive; 04/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: JPMorgan hires top AI researcher from Carnegie Mellon University; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.09 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.