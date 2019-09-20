Wexford Capital LP Upped Position in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS); Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Ecolab (ECL) by $354,600

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 6,787 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 8,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $197.39. About 555,458 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 85.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 70,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 152,271 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.68 million, up from 82,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $133.35. About 1.03M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FIS Named Category Leader in Chartis Report for Sell-Side Risk Management Technology – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “How Jacksonville became a “mecca for the financial services industry” – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Llc has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). North Star Asset Management reported 129,847 shares. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 2,694 are held by Jaffetilchin Invest Ltd Llc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 288,056 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 1.46 million are held by Swiss Bank. Piedmont Advsr Incorporated accumulated 17,840 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mai Cap Management holds 0.01% or 2,622 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd reported 3,910 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 59,845 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.97% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Com owns 7,606 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 805 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Corporation holds 0.05% or 151,825 shares. Moors Cabot Inc owns 11,457 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $860.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 984,092 shares to 193,830 shares, valued at $21.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 81,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Com holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,680 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 245,017 shares. New York-based Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.24% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tt Interest has 0.64% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Wetherby Asset holds 0.18% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 8,121 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru Inc invested 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Comerica Bankshares, a Michigan-based fund reported 102,097 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru accumulated 10,041 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.03% or 10,325 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt holds 2.1% or 37,529 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 13,856 shares stake. Moreover, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has 2.19% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Lord Abbett And Com Ltd Llc owns 184,375 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $496.05M for 28.69 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.