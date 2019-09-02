Wexford Capital LP Upped Mosaic Co New (MOS) Holding by $8.17 Million as Market Value Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined While Old Republic International Has Decreased Stake

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 302,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The hedge fund held 654,425 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87 million, up from 351,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 4.49 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 201,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 2.47M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.82M, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arconic, Boston Beer, Disney, Dunkinâ€™, DuPont, GreenSky, IFF, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nutrien: Better Than Mosaic On The Benjamin Graham Radar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mosaic (MOS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic Reports Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. Another trade for 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 was made by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. The insider BEEBE CHERYL K bought 12,998 shares worth $249,692. Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Comml Bank reported 200 shares stake. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.19% or 15,893 shares. Jnba Finance Advsr accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 50,701 shares stake. Fagan Associate owns 29,370 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 82,951 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 56,475 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Nomura Hldgs owns 13,739 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.03% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). S&T Bankshares Pa accumulated 122,627 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 690,432 shares. Hbk Investments Lp stated it has 236,458 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 10,000 shares.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 210,973 shares to 731,433 shares, valued at $15.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 224,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,428 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 11.73 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 117,000 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $55.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 88,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).