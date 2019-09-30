Wexford Capital LP Upped Holding in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $1.29 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cryder Capital Partners Llp Increased Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) as Stock Value Rose

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 39.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 128,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 458,135 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, up from 329,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 639,206 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 124,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 815,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.24M, up from 690,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.96. About 1.40M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $860.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 917,712 shares to 34,239 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 17,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,150 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

