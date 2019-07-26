Wexford Capital LP Upped Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Stake by $435,120; Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Lifted by Everett Harris & Company

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 54.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 21,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 61,987 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 40,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.19. About 791,729 shares traded or 66.34% up from the average. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has risen 2.56% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+’ Rating On Alliance Resource Partners L.P; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Net $156.1M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Raises Dividend to 51.5c Vs. 43.75c; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.515 PER UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q EPS $1.16; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees fy Capex $220M-$240M; 14/03/2018 Alliance Resource Partners at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Rev $457.1M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Production 40M-41M Tons; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P UNITHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.7475/UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 8,264 shares as the company's stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,756 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 83,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 10.80M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership accumulated 2% or 1.88 million shares. Usa Finance Portformulas, a Michigan-based fund reported 97,015 shares. Van Strum And Towne reported 0.91% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Maple stated it has 134,524 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Liability Corp reported 0.27% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Clark Estates Incorporated New York owns 574,359 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.38% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 284,309 shares. Beutel Goodman And Communication owns 5.16M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 0.5% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6.00 million shares. The California-based Stewart And Patten Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jefferies Financial Gp Inc owns 23,706 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 81,138 are owned by Mcmillion Capital Inc. Valicenti Advisory Serv holds 174,244 shares or 4.92% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 518,361 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Lederer And Associates Counsel Ca owns 18,319 shares.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 3,234 shares to 86,516 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL) by 193,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,006 shares, and cut its stake in Standard & Poors Depository Re (SPY).

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 17,657 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,250 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).