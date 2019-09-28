Wexford Capital LP Trimmed Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $119.74 Million; Stock Price Declined; General Motors Co (GM) Market Valuation Rose While Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Cut Its Stake

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 83.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 2.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 419,301 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.43 million, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 12.84 million shares traded or 109.57% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 10,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 272,669 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.51 million, down from 282,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 6.65 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 03/05/2018 – IGNORE:PROPOSED PACT IN GM IGNITION SWITCH SUIT REPORTED APR 26; 02/05/2018 – General Motors Recognizes MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 28/03/2018 – Cadillac, Lincoln launch SUVs in New York with an eye on China sales; 21/03/2018 – IBD: GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler Rise As Trump Wobbles On This Key Nafta Demand; 14/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS WILLING TO PROVIDE SHORT-TERM LOAN TO GM KOREA ON CONDITION OF GM’S FULL COOPERATION ON DUE DILIGENCE; 28/03/2018 – GM PRESENTATION ENDS; 30/04/2018 – GM Going Dark on Monthly Sales Won’t Stop Shenanigans (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Press: Source: Wild GM front-runner Paul Fenton in town for initial interview; 29/05/2018 – U.S. NEW-VEHICLE RETAIL SALES WOULD BE UP 3% IN MAY WITHOUT SELLING DAY ADJUSTMENT – J.D. POWER & LMC AUTOMOTIVE; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – MARIO SPANGENBERG, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST OPERATIONS, HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE JULY 1

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70B for 4.95 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19,473 shares to 119,077 shares, valued at $11.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 9,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GM Cuts Production At Canadian Plant As Strike Hits US Parts Shipments – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Oil Stocks Gain on Saudi Hit; GM Workers Strike – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trump takes aim at GM again – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Telenav Says GM Contact Unaffected By Deal Between Automaker, Google – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Llc owns 35,387 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Financial Bank The owns 226,542 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested 0.18% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc accumulated 2,739 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Conning holds 0.02% or 18,950 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth has 20,595 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 59,723 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 360,566 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 6,898 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 4.72M shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Two Sigma Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Lenox Wealth Management owns 35 shares. Utah Retirement holds 237,745 shares. Hrt Lc has invested 0.25% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $860.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 48,971 shares to 126,239 shares, valued at $15.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wall Street bounces back as investors shrug off impeachment risk – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Marathon Petroleum Stock Fell Nearly 13% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For September 20 – Benzinga” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Energy Stock Could Have More Than 100% Upside – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big Marathon shareholders seek CEO ouster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 10.07 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.