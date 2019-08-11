Wexford Capital LP Trimmed Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake as Share Value Declined; As Nokia (NOK) Market Value Rose, Folketrygdfondet Has Increased Its Stake by $20.00 Million

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 21.41 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.49 million, up from 17.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 22.22M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 31/05/2018 – Nokia wins State Grid Corporation of China optical transport network upgrade in Beijing and Tianjin; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Backs FY Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Telefónica Spain transforms its data centers with Nokia high-performance routing and Nuage Networks Virtualized Cloud Services; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS NOKIA FITS PERFECTLY INTO SOLIDIUM’S PORTFOLIO; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Nokia Buys IoT Analytics Provider to Critical Infrastructure Entities; 19/04/2018 – 42Q to Showcase Cloud Manufacturing Solution with Nokia at Hannover Messe; 15/05/2018 – REG-Nokia appoints Sri Reddy as co-president of IP/Optical Networks (ION) business group and as member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 13/03/2018 – Finnish State Investor Spends $1 Billion Buying 3.3% of Nokia; 13/03/2018 – Finland boosts influence on Nokia with $1 billion investment; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: 1Q Was Mixed

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 364,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 2.60 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.39 million, down from 2.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 4.21 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 07/03/2018 – GLAPINSKI: THERE ARE STILL HAWKS IN POLISH MPC; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 241,395 are owned by Int. Van Eck Assocs Corp, a New York-based fund reported 28,774 shares. Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability reported 179 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 57,629 shares. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cohen Steers has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Daiwa Sb Invests reported 2,945 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 10,391 shares. Artemis Llp holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 663,212 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.2% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 1.17 million shares. 34,963 are owned by Bourgeon Lc. 5,940 are owned by Compton Cap Mgmt Ri. Axiom Investors Ltd Llc De has 271,945 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And holds 0.14% or 611,284 shares. Prudential Plc accumulated 8,483 shares.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 302,701 shares to 654,425 shares, valued at $17.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 405,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 951,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nokia Corporation (NOK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SFL – Successfully Completes Tap Issue of Senior Unsecured NOK Bonds – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Decline in Revenues Dent Nokia’s (NOK) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5G Stocks: How to Make Big Money on Smart Cities – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MKM Bullish On Nokia’s 5G Opportunity – Benzinga” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25M shares, valued at $274.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.