Wexford Capital LP Trimmed Its Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $5.55 Million; As Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Point72 Asset Management LP Lowered by $55.80 Million Its Position

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 51.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 70,506 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23 million, down from 145,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $77.51. About 173,488 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company; 08/05/2018 – ABC13 Houston: #BREAKING: T-Mobile outage reported among customers in Housto; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players; 26/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 10/04/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jones; 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile restarted merger talks, and the stocks are surging; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 24/05/2018 – T-Mobile Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Jun. 1

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 99.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 400 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22,000, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.02. About 58,923 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 29/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 29; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYSSELINA YANG, FORMERLY GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS AND OILSEEDS, NAMED COO; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 23; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS BRAZIL UNIT PRODUCED 975 MLN LITERS OF ETHANOL IN 2017/18 CROP VS 925 MLN L IN PREVIOUS SEASON – DOCUMENT; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTRLY DIV ON SHRS, DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON P; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 2; 13/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 13; 29/03/2018 – REG-Corbion and Bunge sign interim-agreement regarding the acquisition of Bunge’s stake in SB Renewable Oils joint venture; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT ENTERED UNSECURED $700 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 18

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Exclusive: Ships with one million tonnes of grain stuck outside Iran’s ports in payment crisis – StreetInsider.com” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bunge Limited – Lots Of Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Size matters. Big US farms get even bigger amid China trade war – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Bunge’s (NYSE:BG) Share Price Down By 38%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.93 million activity. Zachman Brian also bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 was made by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 38,588 shares valued at $2.00 million was made by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 635,895 shares to 670,511 shares, valued at $115.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 5.11 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $86.35M for 22.96 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 599,295 were reported by Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Toronto Dominion Bankshares accumulated 22,027 shares or 0% of the stock. The Oregon-based Becker Incorporated has invested 1.05% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 238,792 shares. Carlson Cap LP reported 0.73% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 8,407 were reported by M&T Savings Bank Corp. Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,700 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,002 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 47,101 shares. Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 5,838 shares. Samlyn Cap Lc has invested 0.66% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Arizona State Retirement invested in 84,274 shares. Indexiq Lc has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 9,480 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 149,019 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91M for 19.57 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $860.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 48,971 shares to 126,239 shares, valued at $15.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 98,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 708,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Acacia Communications Inc.