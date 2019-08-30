Wexford Capital LP Trimmed Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stake by $3.01 Million; Share Price Rose; Atlanta Capital Group Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake as Market Value Declined

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 65,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 382,533 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80 million, down from 447,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 815,961 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 39,328 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, down from 43,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $362.74. About 2.63M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $1.0B OF NET DEBT; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Dubai Aerospace in talks to place huge order for 400 jets; 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 04/04/2018 – BOEING ‘CONFIDENT’ DIALOGUE CONTINUES AMID US-CHINA TARIFFS; 14/03/2018 – NewsX: Exclusive: India’s aviation market witnessing fast growth, says Boeing senior vice-president Dinesh Keskar…; 22/05/2018 – Airbus says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,552 shares to 14,380 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 620,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,566 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing confronts first lawsuit from 737 MAX customer – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance has invested 1.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bath Savings Trust owns 1,826 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability holds 286 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Lc owns 727 shares. Brookstone Capital Management owns 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,715 shares. Washington Trust owns 2.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 106,651 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 29,629 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 82,204 shares. Caxton Associate LP owns 1,724 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net reported 130 shares. Ashfield Prns Lc invested in 23,786 shares or 1% of the stock. Hightower Lc accumulated 261,138 shares. Eagle Ridge Mgmt invested in 0.16% or 2,811 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 1.04M shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.63 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 500 shares. Greenlight Capital reported 4.16M shares. Regentatlantic Cap Llc holds 12,886 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Management Lc reported 66,430 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 1,193 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.12% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Boston Prtnrs holds 45,816 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership stated it has 15,939 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 80,305 shares. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 37,898 shares or 0% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated accumulated 6,215 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Advisory Services Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). James Inv Rech Incorporated owns 5,627 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 867,193 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $62.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 62,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,400 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Pricing of $750 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “A Focus on New-Technology Aircraft Is Paying Off for AerCap – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s why AerCap Holdings N.V.’s (NYSE:AER) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.