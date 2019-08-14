Wexford Capital LP Trimmed Hyatt Hotels (H) Stake by $9.62 Million; Old Republic International (ORI) Share Price Rose While Meeder Asset Management Cut Position by $1.05 Million

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Old Republic International Corp (ORI) by 56.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 52,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 40,534 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, down from 93,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Old Republic International Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.44. About 1.10M shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 56.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 133,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The hedge fund held 101,168 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, down from 234,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $75.59. About 522,291 shares traded or 3.41% up from the average. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 20/03/2018 – ITC LTD – SUPREME COURT UPHELD SALE OF PARK HYATT GOA RESORT & SPA, ORDERED BLUE COAST HOTELS TO HAND OVER PROPERTY TO ITC WITHIN 6 MONTHS; 05/03/2018 – Hyatt Announces the Global Winner of The Good Taste Series Annual Culinary Challenge; 30/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Centric Melbourne; 27/04/2018 – Hyatt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – HYATT SEES FY REVPAR +2% TO +3.5%; 18/04/2018 – Cicayda Launches Version 3.0 of Cloud-Based Fermata Legal Hold Solution With Foreign Language Support; 07/05/2018 – HYATT HOTELS SAYS ON MAY 4 ENTERED INTO A PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH ANDREW D. WINGATE AND LUCINDA S. FALK IN THEIR CAPACITY AS CO-TRUSTEES; 07/05/2018 – HYATT TO BUY BACK 2.13M CL B SHRS FROM KAREN PRITZKER TRUST; 07/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Miami’s Financial District

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17,428 activity.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.47M for 11.22 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 4,834 shares to 151,371 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson Cos Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 20,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond Etf (JNK).

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AM Best Takes Various Rating Actions on Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation – Business Wire” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Old Republic Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Old Republic (ORI) Says Vincent T. Donnelly, CEO, Will Rise to Executive Chairman – StreetInsider.com” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I’m Avoiding This 3.9% Yielding Dividend Champion – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Capital Incorporated holds 44,241 shares. Botty Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Hamlin Cap Ltd Liability Co has 3.41M shares. Raymond James Service Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Company reported 857,842 shares stake. Brandes Investment Prns Limited Partnership reported 370,600 shares stake. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 284 shares. Citigroup has 57,777 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt reported 494,344 shares stake. Bb&T Lc holds 9,765 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 130,792 are owned by Lpl Fin Llc. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 42,337 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Gp Plc has invested 0.02% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Aqr Capital Limited Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 3.18 million shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,109 shares.

More notable recent Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Michael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hyatt adds high-profile hotel in Shenzhen – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hyatt trims guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.