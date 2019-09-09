Wexford Capital LP Stake in Colfax (CFX) Lifted by $25.15 Million as Market Valuation Declined; American International Group Has Upped Its Simon Property Group (SPG) Stake by $1.61 Million; Market Value Declined

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 867,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.51 million, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.71. About 548,691 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 8,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 134,442 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.50M, up from 125,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.60B market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $156.92. About 1.31 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,291 shares to 99,687 shares, valued at $18.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 10,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,317 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 224,598 shares to 214,428 shares, valued at $11.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aytu Bioscience Inc by 2.58 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.