Wexford Capital LP Stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) Decreased by $2.62 Million; Trinity Inds (TRN) Shareholder Jabodon Pt Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $421,407

Jabodon Pt Company decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company sold 20,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 96,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 1.02M shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 18/04/2018 – Peace Corps: Trinity University: Returned Volunteer Panel; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries: Separation Remains on Track for Completion in 4Q; 17/05/2018 – Golf-Leishman fires career-low 61 to lead at Trinity Forest; 15/05/2018 – B. Riley FBR Acts as Sole Book-Running Manager of $300 Million SPAC Initial Public Offering for Trinity Merger Corp; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING WILL RELINQUISH HIS POSITION AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 11/05/2018 – TRINITY LEAGUE INDIA LTD TRII.BO SAYS ASHISH HARBOLA RESIGNED AS CFO; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror rebrands as […]; 29/05/2018 – LNG TANKER TRINITY ARROW DUE IN ZEEBRUGGE JUNE 5; 23/04/2018 – BRITISH MEDIA MINISTER SAYS MINDED TO ISSUE A PUBLIC INTERVENTION NOTICE ON TRINITY MIRROR’S TNI.L ACQUISITION OF NORTHERN & SHELL ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q EPS 26c

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 72.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 13,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The hedge fund held 5,363 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 19,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $215.7. About 402,048 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $695.20 million for 33.70 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 405,992 shares to 951,951 shares, valued at $33.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 47,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intel’s Outlook May Help Boost Shares – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 17, 2019 : BAC, ABT, ASML, USB, PNC, PGR, BK, ERIC, OMC, TXT, CMA, WIT – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “European tech earnings: ASML, Ericsson – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ASML Has A Lot To Live Up To – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TSMC expects 5G earnings boost, flags S.Korea-Japan spat as risk – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $12.69 million activity.

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Greenbrier Completes Acquisition Of American Railcar Industries – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Trinity Industries’s (NYSE:TRN) Painful 56% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Shares of Trinity Industries Dropped on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.76M for 13.80 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.