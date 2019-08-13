Wexford Capital LP Lowered Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) by $465,000 as Stock Price Declined; Waterfront Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Position by $11.64 Million as Stock Price Rose

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 264,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 861,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.74 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 160,274 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS SAYS WITHHOLD ON GRABE; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in QTS Realty; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 31/05/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – ANNOUNCED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH RELUS CLOUD TO PROVIDE CLOUD MIGRATION SUPPORT; 20/04/2018 – QTS:GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS OPPOSING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION VOTE; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 15/03/2018 – QTS Renews Leases Representing 19 Megawatts with Two Hyperscale Anchor Tenants in Atlanta-Metro Data Center; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 5,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $491,000, down from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $78.88. About 644,441 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver Congress™ of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL); 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.41; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 12/03/2018 – Busy Sanofi takes a pass on one of Alnylam’s rare disease drugs, FDA offers ‘breakthrough’ status for PhIII $SNY $ALNY; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver; 08/05/2018 – ALNY: PRECLINICAL DATA SHOWS CNS DELIVERY OF RNAI THERAPEUTICS; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to ‘Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “QTS Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “QTS Realty Q2 new, modified leases total $19.6M annualized rent – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “QTS Releases Industry-first Open Source Standard for Data Center Management – PRNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 643,772 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $39.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 519,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 998,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

