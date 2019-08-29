Wexford Capital LP Lowered Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding; Cti Biopharma (CTIC) Sellers Increased By 22.5% Their Shorts

Wexford Capital Lp decreased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 12.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wexford Capital Lp sold 364,988 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Wexford Capital Lp holds 2.60 million shares with $155.39M value, down from 2.96M last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $31.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.36% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 2.43 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Baa2 Rating And Reviews Andeavor And Andeavor Logistics For Upgrade; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS POSSIBILITY OF AN ESCALATING TRADE WAR IS AGROWING RISK FACTOR- MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 21/05/2018 – Easing Inflation, Stable Naira Show Nigeria MPC May Be Right; 16/04/2018 – Speedway to acquire 78 Express Mart locations in New York; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM

Cti Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) had an increase of 22.5% in short interest. CTIC’s SI was 2.84M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 22.5% from 2.32M shares previously. With 284,100 avg volume, 10 days are for Cti Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s short sellers to cover CTIC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7295. About 26,079 shares traded. CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has declined 67.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CTIC News: 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Standard Motor Products, Inc./; 24/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Vertic/; 27/03/2018 – CTI BioPharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — New York REIT, Inc./; 23/04/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd./; 14/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Pareteum Corporation/; 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Practical Protection/; 05/04/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)/; 25/05/2018 – CTI BIOPHARMA CORP – ON MAY 24, SUBMITTED ITS RESPONSES TO D120 LOQ BY COMMITTEE FOR MEDICINAL PRODUCTS FOR HUMAN USE FOR PACRITINIB – SEC FILING

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750 worth of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 12,500 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 56.84% above currents $48.35 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 10 with “Strong Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 79,268 shares. Menta Limited Co holds 0.54% or 20,700 shares. 156,910 were reported by Nippon Life Invsts Americas Incorporated. Financial Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Nordea Invest Management holds 0.04% or 352,470 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset reported 5.23 million shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cetera Limited Liability Com invested in 6,162 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.06% stake. 39,000 are held by Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd. Natixis accumulated 60,911 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.15% or 217,382 shares in its portfolio. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 21,185 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 35,208 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Greenleaf holds 0.01% or 7,862 shares in its portfolio.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $42.30 million. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.