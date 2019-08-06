Wexford Capital LP Lifted Synopsys (SNPS) Stake by $7.19 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Graham Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in Encore Cap Group (Put) (ECPG)

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 1621.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 62,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 66,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65M, up from 3,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $126.05. About 487,158 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 22/05/2018 – Synopsys Design Platform Certified for Samsung 8LPP Process Technology

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (ECPG) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 80,701 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 21/03/2018 – TSB DEPLOYS INVESTIGATORS FOR INCIDENT ON WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION; 30/04/2018 – Style Encore Named Top 10 New and Promising Franchises; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR; 09/04/2018 – ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Synopsys Silicon Valley Science & Technology Outreach Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting SNPS Put And Call Options For August 16th – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The MOSIS Service Selects Synopsys’ IC Validator for Large-scale FinFET SoCs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys and Ixia, a Keysight Business, Announce Collaboration to Enable Scalable Networking SoC Validation Solution – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 364,988 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $155.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 133,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,168 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 559,645 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,774 shares. 85,023 were reported by Nomura Inc. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc holds 3,381 shares. Farmers & Merchants Incorporated stated it has 156 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance invested in 0% or 17,860 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 2,096 shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership accumulated 163,333 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Street accumulated 0.06% or 6.46 million shares. Nomura Asset has 27,407 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Trust holds 5,880 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Synovus owns 468 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 351,871 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 0.03% or 30,310 shares.

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Encore Capital Group to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 7 – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Encore Capital Group Named One of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Buy Encore Capital Group At $25, Earn 7.1% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Michael Monaco to Become Non-Executive Chairman of Encore Capital Group – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 02, 2017.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Second Curve Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 10.45% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Minnesota-based Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 8,637 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). 72,451 were reported by Millennium Management Ltd Com. Stephens Invest Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Com holds 0.3% or 549,270 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 25,349 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 1.55 million shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Arizona State Retirement invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Corsair Capital Mngmt Lp owns 56,374 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Rhumbline Advisers reported 77,762 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 6,078 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 226,478 shares.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 5.00M shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $610.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).