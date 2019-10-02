Wexford Capital LP Lifted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $6.98 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Class A (BAH) Shares Rose, Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Lowered Its Holding

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 581.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 41,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 48,410 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.20M, up from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $165.08. About 4.95M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A (BAH) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 75,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 296,783 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.65 million, down from 372,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $68.29. About 227,519 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4I; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN SPOT ON $998M IDIQ CONTRACT; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PCT; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,764 shares or 0% of the stock. Motco owns 290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Llp owns 201,137 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 10,362 are held by Verition Fund Ltd Llc. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.01M shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 296,912 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company owns 68,505 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Argent Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 16,609 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Tech Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 2.75M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Commerce holds 393 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 15,083 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 220,298 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 157,394 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $96.75 million for 24.74 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $812.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4,047 shares to 5,828 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..