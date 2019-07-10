Wexford Capital LP Lifted By $25.15 Million Its Colfax (CFX) Holding; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Increased Its Cme Group (CME) Stake

Wexford Capital Lp increased Colfax Corp (CFX) stake by 69.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wexford Capital Lp acquired 867,193 shares as Colfax Corp (CFX)’s stock rose 1.22%. The Wexford Capital Lp holds 2.11M shares with $62.51M value, up from 1.24M last quarter. Colfax Corp now has $3.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 919,254 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 17.73% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 1.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd acquired 14,319 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)'s stock rose 0.79%. The Vgi Partners Pty Ltd holds 1.11M shares with $182.93 million value, up from 1.10 million last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $72.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $203.17. About 834,843 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) By 37%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Colfax Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Colfax Announces Offering of Senior Notes NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colfax Corporation (CFX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Colfax Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Colfax Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Citigroup. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) rating on Friday, March 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $35 target. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Longbow. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25.

Wexford Capital Lp decreased Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 364,988 shares to 2.60 million valued at $155.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) stake by 10,181 shares and now owns 66,811 shares. Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. CME Group had 18 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, June 5 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 3 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Friday, January 11 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 3. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, February 15 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Friday, February 15. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CME in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.