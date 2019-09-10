Wexford Capital LP Increased Its Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS) as Stock Rose; As Masco (MAS) Valuation Rose, Crystal Rock Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.04 Million

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.11. About 1.32 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 76.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 63,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 145,506 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, up from 82,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $78.18. About 996,743 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: `CAN’T WAIT TO TALK TO ALL OF THEM’ IN WASHINGTON; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint jump after-hours; Reuters reports the mobile phone carriers have made progress in; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint are near a merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Rings Up Subscriber Growth; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint reportedly aim to seal merger deal next week; 03/05/2018 – Claure to steer Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Could Hurt Revenues for U.S. Cell Tower CMBS; 08/05/2018 – Legere and Claure at FCC Again Selling T-Mobile, Sprint Merger; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23M and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,675 shares to 10,675 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $200.49 million for 14.83 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 648,600 shares to 223,444 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 8,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,424 shares, and cut its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI).