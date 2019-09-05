Wexford Capital LP Increased Holding in Colfax (CFX); As Parsley Energy Class A (PE) Stock Declined, Us Bancorp De Has Upped by $6.00 Million Its Stake

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 867,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.51M, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 6.31% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $28.46. About 460,329 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Class A (PE) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 315,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03 million, up from 981,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 2.56 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5,000 shares to 5,250 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aytu Bioscience Inc by 2.58M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,500 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

More notable recent Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CFX +3.4%, MHLD -9% amid S&P index changes – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Colfax Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Colfax Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CFX) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Colfax Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 436 are owned by First Personal Finance Svcs. 216,660 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 375,627 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0.01% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 9,124 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Company holds 0.01% or 351,798 shares. 4.87M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny accumulated 3,734 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 11,886 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 13,638 shares. Element Cap Management Lc owns 9,867 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). 145,448 are held by Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability Com. Bragg Fin Advsr invested 0.33% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX).

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci E (HEFA) by 138,433 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $37.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 14,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,317 shares, and cut its stake in Cia Cervecerias Unidas A D R (NYSE:CCU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc Limited accumulated 92,440 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Pnc Gru holds 36,028 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Moore Cap Lp has 0.11% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cap World Invsts invested in 0.02% or 4.66M shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.03% or 120,000 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 66,776 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 49,841 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Citigroup Incorporated holds 225,749 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 19,859 shares. Channing Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.51% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Teton Advsr Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 44,000 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Cap Advisors Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).