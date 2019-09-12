Wexford Capital LP Holds Stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM); Joho Capital Has Trimmed Stake in Hexcel New (HXL) by $16.40 Million

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 218,053 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.64 million, down from 423,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $81.25. About 157,308 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – REPURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED FROM CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND, IF NEEDED, COMPANY’S EXISTING LOAN FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 39.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 128,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 458,135 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, up from 329,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 1.30M shares traded or 28.28% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $860.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 428,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $75.72M for 22.82 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Hexcel Corporation (HXL) – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ESG Investing: Is Hexcel a Responsible Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hexcel to Acquire ARC Technologies NYSE:HXL – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hexcel declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.