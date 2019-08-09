Wexford Capital LP Has Upped T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake by $4.36 Million; Shares Rose; Valero Energy (VLO) Holding Maintained by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 17,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 44,376 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76B, up from 26,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $78.76. About 3.39 million shares traded or 0.65% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 76.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 63,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 145,506 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, up from 82,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 3.02 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: Average of 5 Years and 7 Years Current Term Remaining on All Lease Agreements With T-Mobile and Sprint Respectively; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile U.S; 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 01/05/2018 – Hot off the heels of a blockbuster merger announcement with Sprint, T-Mobile is set to announce first quarter earnings; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 mln over false ring tones on rural U.S. calls; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile agrees to acquire Sprint; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Collapsed in Nov. Over Terms; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT & T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts T-Mobile US Inc. Rtgs On Watch Neg On Merger Agrmnt

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnsn&Johnsn (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,283 shares to 77,061 shares, valued at $10.77B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP) by 125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,684 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Emerging Mkts (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Services Ma invested in 0.02% or 514,374 shares. Moreover, First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Service has 1.6% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated accumulated 37,562 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 3.23M were reported by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. First Midwest Commercial Bank Division accumulated 56,220 shares. 796 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advisors. Whittier Tru owns 0.34% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 130,204 shares. Charter Tru has 25,302 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Ltd has 0.05% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 104,143 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Denali Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.6% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Tuttle Tactical holds 9,642 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Co holds 0.63% or 13,745 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Company Of Delaware stated it has 2,695 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

