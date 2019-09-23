Wexford Capital LP Has Trimmed Position in Childrens Pl (PLCE) by $1.62 Million as Valuation Declined; Laurion Capital Management LP Lifted Intuit (Call) (INTU) Position by $652,500

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intuit (Call) (INTU) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 8,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intuit (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $270.66. About 241,417 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 60.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% . The hedge fund held 11,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 28,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $79.58. About 259,032 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place 4Q Adj EPS $2.52; 23/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind StoneMor Partners, Carvana, Children’s Place, Orchids Paper Products, Aerojet Rock; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place 4Q Loss/Shr 57c; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES A 25% INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 10/05/2018 – The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Announces $125M Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES NEW $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC -SEES 25% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – 2018 GUIDANCE ASSUMES A COMPARABLE RETAIL SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5% TO 4.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 3.43 million shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.23% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 833 shares. 60,577 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt holds 855 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Edgestream Prns LP has 1.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Credit Suisse Ag has 421,242 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Gp holds 0.12% or 109,354 shares in its portfolio. 19,300 are held by Bollard Gru Limited Liability. Carderock Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 2.17% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 21,973 shares. Moreover, Hexavest has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 42 shares. 9,980 were reported by Cohen Capital Management Incorporated. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 2,229 shares. Virtu Fin Lc invested in 0.03% or 1,942 shares.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $10.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 666,715 shares to 119,985 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 14,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,481 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (NYSE:TGI).

Analysts await The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.03 EPS, down 1.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.07 per share. PLCE’s profit will be $47.17 million for 6.57 P/E if the $3.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by The Children's Place, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,494.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold PLCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 20.88 million shares or 4.77% more from 19.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence invested in 0.04% or 2,440 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated stated it has 2,797 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 567 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.02% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Advsrs Asset has 0% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). 17,015 are held by Gam Ag. Pinebridge Lp invested in 13,664 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 15,100 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 978,623 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 96 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 33,498 shares. Advsrs Preferred invested 0.04% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Lord Abbett And Llc owns 0.01% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 26,192 shares.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $860.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 41,790 shares to 56,660 shares, valued at $11.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Acacia Communications Inc.