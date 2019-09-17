Wexford Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Medicinova (MNOV) Position by $330,750; Chipotle Mexican Grill Com (CMG) Market Value Rose While Beck Capital Management Upped Position by $315,190

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com (CMG) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 430 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $989,000, up from 919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $24.23 during the last trading session, reaching $824.1. About 471,975 shares traded or 4.77% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMG); 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: APRIL COMP SALES TRENDING NEAR 1Q LEVELS; 22/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE KATHERINE POLK FAILLA REJECTS INVESTORS’ CLAIM THAT CHIPOTLE FRAUDULENTLY CONCEALED SAFETY RISKS; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 22/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE WINS DISMISSAL OF INVESTOR LAWSUIT OVER OUTBREAKS OF FOOD-BORNE ILLNESSES -NEW YORK COURT RULING; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: PERSHING’S ACKMAN DISCUSSING CHIPOTLE LONG POSITION; 09/05/2018 – Survey: Chipotle Still in Taco Hell; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Taps Outback Steakhouse Veteran to Help Burnish Image; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Brooklyn rats are getting huge by feasting on Chipotle: neighbors

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Medicinova Inc (MNOV) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 36,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% . The hedge fund held 88,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $850,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Medicinova Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 28,801 shares traded. MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) has risen 0.21% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical MNOV News: 01/04/2018 – MediciNova Announces Phase 2 Trial of MN-001 (tipelukast) in NASH / NAFLD will be Terminated Early based on Significant Positiv; 09/05/2018 – MediciNova Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 01/04/2018 – MediciNova: ‘Thrilled’ With Results of Study, Which Showed Large Reduction in Triglycerides; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA REPORTS PRESENTATION OF SPRINT-MS PHASE 2B TRIAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ MediciNova Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNOV); 01/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA: PHASE 2 TRIAL OF MN-001 IN NASH/NAFLD WILL END; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA- FOR SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF RETINAL NERVE FIBER LAYER THICKNESS, MN-166 HAD NO EFFECT ON PROGRESSION OF RETINAL NERVE FIBER LAYER THINNING; 13/04/2018 – MediciNova Announces Presentation of Significant Positive Results from Interim Analysis of the Phase 2 Trial of MN-001 (tipelukast) in NASH / NAFLD at the International Liver Congress 2018 in Paris, France; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA ANNOUNCES THE PRESENTATION OF THE SPRINT-MS PHASE 2B TRIAL OF MN-166 (IBUDILAST) IN PROGRESSIVE MS AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY (AAN) 70TH ANNUAL MEETING PLENARY SESSION WITH…; 29/03/2018 – MEDICINOVA INC – DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF METHAMPHETAMINE ABSTINENCE CONFIRMED VIA URINE DRUG SCREENS DURING FINAL TWO WEEKS OF TREATMENT

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to report earnings on October, 24. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by MediciNova, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% negative EPS growth.