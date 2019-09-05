Wexford Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holding as Valuation Rose; Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Trimmed Aes (AES) Stake by $442,674

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corporation (AES) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 24,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 515,189 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33M, down from 539,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Aes Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 2.44M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 19/04/2018 – Puerto Rico restores power to over 70 pct of customers after blackout; 25/05/2018 – Ceramic Fiber (RCF and AES Wool) Market – Global Forecast to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – AES CORP – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AND ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY MARCH 29, 2018; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 65,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 382,533 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80 million, down from 447,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 236,710 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Investment Adviser Limited Com holds 0.18% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 8,078 shares. Fdx owns 13,383 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mendon Capital Advsrs has 0.04% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 6,938 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 3.51M shares. Capital Advisers owns 54,081 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated invested in 938,076 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 980,842 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 216 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Co stated it has 5.88M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 11,318 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 230,989 shares. M&T Bank, a New York-based fund reported 74,378 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Caxton Associate LP reported 9,347 shares. Qs Investors Limited Co has 1,193 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AerCap Holdings N.V. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Pricing of $750 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing reassures leasing firms over 737 MAX – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “East 72 Quarterly Report Period To December 31, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Greenlight adds Teekay position, closes Shutterfly – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 867,193 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $62.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 43,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,075 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.54M for 7.19 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 23,076 shares to 273,509 shares, valued at $11.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 40,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 673,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Alps Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 931,849 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.13% or 3.64M shares. Intact Inv Management Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.07M shares. Sei stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Norinchukin Financial Bank The owns 125,703 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Valueact LP holds 0.31% or 1.56M shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Monarch Capital Management owns 20,400 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett Limited Co has invested 0.07% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Prudential Public Lc owns 3.72M shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Avalon Lc owns 1.14M shares.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.25M for 10.16 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: General Electric, Symantec And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The AES Corporation (AES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Evaluating The AES Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.