Wexford Capital LP Has Raised Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position by $4.36 Million; Stonebridge Capital Management Has Raised Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $619,930

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 76.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 63,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 145,506 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, up from 82,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 1.37 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile Turns to Corey Lewandowski for Sprint Merger: DealBook Briefing; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate T-Mobile’s IDR ‘BB+(EXP)’; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 27/04/2018 – Will a T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Finally Happen? (Video); 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms One Class of JPMCC 2004-C3; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint are aiming to secure a deal as early as next week: Reuters, citing; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint CEOs Said to State Case for Merger at FCC; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Could Hurt Revenues for U.S. Cell Tower CMBS

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 223.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 13,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 19,082 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 5,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 6.66M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 8:00 PM; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Wed, 3/14/2018, 6:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Janssen to Pay Bristol-Myers Upfront Sum, Regulatory Milestone Payments

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours: Facebook Crypto Needs Fed Help, T-Mobile to Join S&P 500 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Sprint Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IYZ, ANET, MSI, TMUS – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr holds 27 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 11,836 shares. Cwm Ltd Co, Nebraska-based fund reported 72 shares. Blackrock holds 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 15.09M shares. Quaker Capital Invs Limited holds 455,724 shares or 12.04% of its portfolio. Css Lc Il, Illinois-based fund reported 4,282 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited holds 51,698 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Coastline invested 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tuttle Tactical Management stated it has 28,400 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 10,472 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) reported 26,090 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). South Texas Money Ltd reported 586,162 shares.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 8,101 shares to 2,424 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,363 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited Com holds 0.62% or 1.88 million shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 104,799 shares stake. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.69% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.15% or 99,997 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res Inc reported 5.85 million shares stake. Acg Wealth owns 98,132 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability reported 4,958 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation invested in 29,517 shares. Telos Management holds 0.15% or 10,076 shares. Patten And Patten Tn owns 48,897 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 68,539 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Peoples Financial invested in 1.09% or 44,818 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 3,000 shares stake. Dynamic Capital reported 1.28% stake. Kahn Brothers Inc De holds 0% or 504,350 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell, General Motors And More – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Big Pharma Sees Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers (BMY) Down 11.6% YTD: What Lies Ahead in 2H19? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,042 shares to 195,112 shares, valued at $10.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 37,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,665 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc Com (NASDAQ:INTU).