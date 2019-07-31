Wexford Capital LP Has Raised Its Stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by $435,120 as Share Price Declined; As Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lowered Holding

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 54.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 21,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 61,987 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 40,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 77,237 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has risen 2.56% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Production 40M-41M Tons; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Rev $1.87B-$1.91B, Ex-Transportation Rev; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P UNITHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.7475/UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q EPS $1.16; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS CONSIDERING SHARE BUYBACKS; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource: ARLP Unitholders Will Receive a Cash Distribution og 5.15c Per Unit; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports Increases to Net Income Attributable to ARLP and EBITDA of 48.6% and 28.7%,; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARL

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 68.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 10,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,998 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 15,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $147.32. About 180,580 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B

More notable recent Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Announces Redemption of Series A-1 Preferred Interests by Kodiak – Business Wire” on February 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Presents At 2019 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Highly Ranked Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Highly Ranked Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Coal Just Won’t Die, and Neither Will This High-Yield Coal Stock – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 29, 2018.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 342,457 shares to 3.45 million shares, valued at $53.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 18,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,385 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold ARLP shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 8.70% less from 31.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd holds 13,760 shares. The Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Glenmede Co Na has 19,148 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Gp invested in 28,654 shares or 0% of the stock. Prescott Grp Incorporated Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 179,632 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 5.05M shares. 365,521 were reported by Adams Asset Advsrs. 1,861 were accumulated by Sei Investments. Arrow Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 19,407 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bank & Trust De reported 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP).

More notable recent Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Majority of Investors with $1 Million or More in Assets do not Consider Themselves Wealthy, According to Ameriprise Study – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Australia’s Macquarie bank faces shareholder backlash over pay – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMP) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) by 31,662 shares to 45,290 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corporation by 27,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $530.27M for 9.30 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.