Wexford Capital LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Parsley Energy (PE) as Shares Declined; Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Shares Rose While Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted Position

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 17,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 42,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 24,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $139.05. About 5.27 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 226,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.93 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 3.38M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry And Company owns 2,236 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Communications Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,176 shares. Northstar Grp Inc holds 1.33% or 26,837 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 1.57M shares. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Qs Ltd Liability invested in 78,056 shares. Brandes Partners LP invested in 18,312 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Murphy Cap invested 1.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thomasville Bank & Trust owns 159,799 shares. 16,538 were reported by Budros Ruhlin And Roe. Markel Corp has 3.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.81 million shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gp has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Com invested in 1,898 shares. Strategic Inc owns 42,141 shares.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,294 shares to 62,997 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Inc has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation holds 6.21M shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Pnc Fincl Services Gp holds 0% or 36,028 shares. Syntal Capital Partners Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Shell Asset accumulated 11,693 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Eck Assocs stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Keybank Association Oh owns 595,222 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Hodges Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% or 49,650 shares in its portfolio. Cardinal Capital Ltd Company Ct has invested 0.69% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 250 were reported by First Fincl Corp In. Moreover, Earnest Ltd Com has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 170 shares.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 7,401 shares to 27,990 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 342,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.45M shares, and cut its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).