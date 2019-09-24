Wexford Capital LP Has Increased Its Position in Visa (V) by $1.68 Million; Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosted Holding in Intel (INTC) as Market Value Declined

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 417.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 9,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 12,041 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, up from 2,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $175.91. About 202,821 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 11,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 208,494 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.98M, up from 196,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 877,131 shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 15/05/2018 – Lanner Announces Intent to Deliver Intel® Select Solution for uCPE and Accelerate Next-gen Deployments; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 08/05/2018 – SIFIVE REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 03/04/2018 – WIND RIVER – ANNOUNCED THAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVE ASSET FIRM TPG WILL ACQUIRE THE COMPANY FROM INTEL; TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – EE Times: Samsung Lengthen Chip Sales Lead Over Intel; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Elects Risa Lavizzo-Mourey as Director; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barnett And Inc reported 1,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Blair William And Co Il invested 0.19% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Amarillo Natl Bank holds 16,225 shares. 18,811 are held by Ativo Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mechanics Financial Bank Tru Department reported 86,449 shares stake. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt reported 0.2% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cannell Peter B & has invested 0.58% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 7,000 were accumulated by Fosun International. Private Tru Na invested 0.66% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Roanoke Asset Management Ny has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Duncker Streett & Incorporated reported 49,354 shares. Gould Asset Limited Liability Corporation Ca owns 9,220 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. First Commonwealth Pa holds 0.27% or 9,356 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 7,919 shares.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $860.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 81,703 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $18.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 133,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

