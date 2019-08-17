Wexford Capital LP Has Increased Colfax (CFX) Holding by $25.15 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Valuation Rose, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Trimmed Its Position

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4.34M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.15 million, down from 6.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 3.98 million shares traded or 40.42% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 867,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.51 million, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.15% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 1.01 million shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c

More notable recent Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Colfax Announces Offering of Senior Notes NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colfax Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.14% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) or 1.03 million shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Lc has 24,706 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 133,833 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability owns 351,798 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 115,365 are held by Cardinal Cap Mngmt Ltd Co Ct. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Robertson Opportunity has invested 2.43% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 35,939 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,024 shares. Wexford Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 5.17% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Fmr Limited Co reported 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX).

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 364,988 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $155.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,250 shares, and cut its stake in Aytu Bioscience Inc.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tracking Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group Holdings – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Liberty Global Commences $2.5 Billion Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers to Purchase up to $625 Million of its Class A Shares and up to $1.875 Billion of its Class C Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,471 shares to 9,546 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 3.33M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).