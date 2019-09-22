Wexford Capital LP Has Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $6.98 Million; Shareholder Brighton Jones Has Lifted Anthem Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol (ANTM) Stake

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 581.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 41,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 48,410 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.20 million, up from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.20M shares traded or 51.06% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol (ANTM) by 291.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 3,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,235 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, up from 1,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.05M shares traded or 40.55% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $860.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.18 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,301 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $857.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 909 shares to 75,986 shares, valued at $143.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,063 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG).

