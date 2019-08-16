Wexford Capital LP Has Cut Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding as Shares Declined; Loudon Investment Management Has Trimmed Ventas (VTR) Holding by $3.57 Million; Valuation Rose

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 364,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 2.60M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.39 million, down from 2.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.80M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Baa2 Rating And Reviews Andeavor And Andeavor Logistics For Upgrade; 11/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER LON SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 13/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Agrees to Screen MPC Nominees for Approval; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 49.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 27,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 28,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 56,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $72.88. About 2.06 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 63,127 shares to 145,506 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 226,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 36,488 shares to 42,780 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 86,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).