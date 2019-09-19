Wexford Capital LP Has Cut Holding in Childrens Pl (PLCE) by $1.62 Million; As Dollar General (DG) Valuation Rose, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Upped Its Position by $40.50 Million

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 60.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% . The hedge fund held 11,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 28,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.13. About 832,728 shares traded or 7.28% up from the average. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 17/05/2018 – The Children’s Place Continues Capital Return Program, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.95 TO $8.20; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC -SEES 25% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES A 25% INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees FY Comparable Retail Sales Up 3.5%-4.5%; 13/03/2018 The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place 4Q Loss/Shr 57c; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – DURING 2018 TO 2020 PERIOD, EXPECT CAPEX TO BE IN $75 MLN TO $85 MLN RANGE ANNUALLY; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O FY SHR VIEW $8.16, REV VIEW $1.91 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.34M, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $156.7. About 1.28M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold PLCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 20.88 million shares or 4.77% more from 19.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 2,440 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.01% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) or 9,586 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.03% or 34,954 shares. Principal Fincl Gp reported 130,361 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 1.65M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Communication New York stated it has 4,997 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 28,526 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.06% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). 24,637 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) or 18,841 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 102,396 shares. Parkside Bancshares has 0% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 29 shares. First LP invested 0% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Swiss State Bank owns 0% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 30,100 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.09% or 160,919 shares.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $860.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 70,174 shares to 152,271 shares, valued at $18.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Analysts await The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.03 earnings per share, down 1.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.07 per share. PLCE’s profit will be $47.19 million for 6.61 P/E if the $3.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by The Children's Place, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,494.74% EPS growth.

